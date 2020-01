Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University





Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (BSMRAU) Prof Dr Md Giashuddin Miah, Prof Dr Michael Frei, Department of Crop Science, University of Bonn, Germany and Prof Dr M Abdul Karim, President of Ecological Society, Bangladesh, along with other guests were present at a seminar on "Adapting cereal crops to elevated tropospheric ozone" at BSMRAU on January 14, 2020.