

Soroj Mehedi becomes brand ambassador of TRIOGM

TRIOGM announced it in their Facebook page. Mehedi will work to promote TRIOGM activities in Bangladesh. Currently Mehedi has been working as the chief coordinator of Bangladesh chapter to the 6th World Conference on Media and Mass Communication (MEDCOM-2020), which is scheduled to be held at University of Cagliari of Sardinia in Italy on May 28 to 30, 2020.

Soroj Mehedi had joined some international programmes with scholarship in different countries like Germany (2017), Belgium (2017), Hungary (2016), Austria (2016) Turkey (2014-2018), Ukraine (2017), Malaysia (2018), India (2018) and visited some other places in the world.















