Monday, 20 January, 2020, 2:25 AM
Soroj Mehedi becomes brand ambassador of TRIOGM

Published : Monday, 20 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Staff Correspondent

Md Mahady Hasan known as Soroj Mehedi, a lecturer of Gono Bishwabidyalay, elected as Brand Ambassador of The Research Institute of Global Management (TRIOGM) for Bangladesh. It is a global platform which organises international conference around the world. Their next Conference on Global Warming & Climate Change 2020 (Climate 2020) is scheduled to be held from 10th to 11th September 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand.
TRIOGM announced it in their Facebook page. Mehedi will work to promote TRIOGM activities in Bangladesh. Currently Mehedi has been working as the chief coordinator of Bangladesh chapter to the 6th World Conference on Media and Mass Communication (MEDCOM-2020), which is scheduled to be held at University of Cagliari of Sardinia in Italy on May 28 to 30, 2020.
Soroj Mehedi had joined some international programmes with scholarship in different countries like Germany (2017), Belgium (2017), Hungary (2016), Austria (2016) Turkey (2014-2018), Ukraine (2017), Malaysia (2018), India (2018) and visited some other places in the world.









