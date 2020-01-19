Video
Sunday, 19 January, 2020
SSC, equivalent examinations rescheduled to start on Feb 3

Published : Sunday, 19 January, 2020
Staff Correspondent

The government rescheduled the date of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent - SSC (vocational) and Dakhil - examinations.
The examinations will now begin on February 3 this year instead of February 1, the date fixed for the exams earlier,
Education Ministry's Public Relation Officer (PRO) Mohammad Abul Khayer told this correspondent.
About the reasons for the exam date deferment, he didn't make any comment.




Later Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni gave the announcement to reschedule the exams date at her official residence in Dhaka.
She said that considering the overall situation and giving the EC to reschedule the city polls schedule, they had taken the decision.
According to the ministry sources, the ministry has decided to defer the exams schedule considering the protest of the students and Hindu minority people to defer the two city corporation polls from January 30, the day of Swaraswati Puja.
Once the exam date is changed, the Election Commission will get a chance to defer the date for a day or two. In this situation, the election date might be rescheduled on Saturday or Sunday.



