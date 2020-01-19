SSC, equivalent examinations rescheduled to start on Feb 3





The examinations will now begin on February 3 this year instead of February 1, the date fixed for the exams earlier,

Education Ministry's Public Relation Officer (PRO) Mohammad Abul Khayer told this correspondent.

About the reasons for the exam date deferment, he didn't make any comment.









Later Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni gave the announcement to reschedule the exams date at her official residence in Dhaka.

She said that considering the overall situation and giving the EC to reschedule the city polls schedule, they had taken the decision.

According to the ministry sources, the ministry has decided to defer the exams schedule considering the protest of the students and Hindu minority people to defer the two city corporation polls from January 30, the day of Swaraswati Puja.

