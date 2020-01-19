Video
Sunday, 19 January, 2020, 1:01 PM
Poverty increasing in South Asia over the last 30 years, says an expert panel

Published : Sunday, 19 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Staff Correspondent

Participants in a press conference in the city on Monday said that only three hundreds rich men's income is equivalent to the total income of half of the population of the world.
This discrimination and imbalanced economic structure exists in South Asian countries; of them, the situation of Bangladesh is the worst, said eminent economist M M Akash, at a press conference titled "A South Asia free from Discrimination" organished by the South Asian Alliance for Poverty Eradication (SAAPE, Bangladesh Chapter), at the National Press Club on Saturday.
The economic imbalances between rich and the poor are increasing in the country of South Aisa and the current situation of Bangladesh is the worst, he noted.
Dr Rashid-E-Mahbub, former president of Bangladesh Medical Association, presided over the event while Rokeya Kabir, president of Bangladesh Nari Progati Sangha moderated.
Dr Rashid noted that gradually South Asia is becoming poor globally and the reason is the political and economic
influences.
"Especially the businesspeople are manipulating the market by influencing the political people, and the motto of such trend is maximising profit at the cost of the interest of marginal people", he said.
Because of that the discrimination is increasing in South Asia over the last 30 years, he added.  
Rejecting the World Economic Forum's Report, Rokeya Kabir said that they want a more equitable society where men and women are being treated equally.
"We want a society where every person is given equal rights, scopes and opportunity," she said.
Referring to the corporate organization and multinational companies, she said that they have gained benefit by destroying the ecology and biodiversity of Bangladesh.
Pankaj Bhattacharjee, a political leader said that the South Asia should seek a different economic model through a movement where marginal people's right and voice will be ensured.




However, some suggestions put forward for reducing poverty include curbing wage gap between men and women, prevent all kinds of violence against women, investing money for public health services giving emphasize on education, water, sanitation, social security and safety for everyone, subsidies for the victim of climate change.


