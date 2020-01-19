Video
Sunday, 19 January, 2020
5 killed, 50 injured in separate road mishaps

Published : Sunday, 19 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

At least five women, including three members of a family, were killed and around 50 others were injured in separate road accidents in Jashore, Gopalganj and Cox's Bazar districts on Saturday.
In Jashore, three members of a family were killed and three others were injured in a private car accident in the district town shortly after midnight.
The deceased were identified as sisters Tonima Yeasmin Piyasha, 25, wife of Shafiqul Islam, and Tanjila Yeasmin Easha, 30, wife of Sumon and their sister-in-law Tithi, 35, wife of Monjur Hossain.
Md Touhidul Islam, assistant superintendent of Jashore police, said the accident took place around 1am when the car hit an electric pole, leaving the trio dead on the spot.
Among the injured, the condition of three-year-old Monirul deteriorated. He was sent to Dhaka for better treatment.
Police said Piyasha's husband Shafiqul Islam, who was driving car, was arrested after the accident for driving the
carelessly.
They went to a house to attend a wedding programme, according to the police.
In Gopalganj, two women were killed
and 10 others were injured after a bus hit a roadside tree in Dhennabari area of Sadar upazila around 10:30am, said Sajedur Rahman, inspector of Boiltoli Highway police.
One of the deceased was identified as Romesa Begum, 50.
According to Ramu Police of Cox's Bazar, a picnic bus with 35 passengers fell down from a bridge of Arakan Road losing control.
All passengers of the bus were injured in the accident. Of them, at least 18 people received grievous injuries.




Knowing from the local people, local police and fire service members rushed to the spot and rescued bus including the injured people. They were taken to Ramu Health Complex for treatment. The grievous injured persons were admitted to the hospital.
According to police, most of the passengers of the picnic bus were the students and professionals from Dhaka, Barishal and Patuakhali.


