Dhaka City polls now on Feb 1





After an emergency meeting held at the EC Secretariat, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda told journalists on Saturday night that elections to DNCC and DSCC would be held on February 1 instead of January 30 as Saraswati Puja will be observed on the day.

Earlier, the EC held the four-hour long emergency meeting at Nirbachan Bhaban with the CEC in the chair.

On December 22, the EC announced holding of the DNCC and DSCC polls on January 30. But as the Saraswati Puja will be observed on January 29 and 30, the Hindu community leaders urged the EC to defer the polls date. The EC has so long been saying that there was no scope to change the polls date.

Earlier, the Puja Udjapan Parishad and the Hindu, Buddhist, Christian Unity Council had urged the EC to change the polls date as the voting day overlapped with the Puja. A group of Dhaka University students went on hunger strike demanding the change while a platform of Hindus in Bangladesh threatened to boycott the elections if it were held on the day of the Puja.

The Dhaka University Central Students' Union or DUCSU also urged the EC to defer the elections date.

A lawyer, Ashoke Kumar Ghosh, filed a writ petition urging the court to issue directives on the Election Commission to defer the date of the city corporation elections as Saraswati Puja will be held on January 30.

But the court rejected the writ petition.

Both the ruling Awami League and the opposition BNP also said they had no objection to changing the date.

A total of 13 candidates are contesting the two mayoral posts while 745 others for the councillor posts.

The battle of the ballots will be fought by AL candidate Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and BNP's in DSCC and AL's candidate Atiqul Islam and BNP's Tabit Awal in DNCC polls.

Seven valid candidates in the DSCC Mayoral election are Fazle NoorTaposh of Awami League, Ishraque

Hossain of BNP, Mohammad Saifuddin Ahmed Milon of Jatiya Party, Md Abdur Rahman of Islami Andolan, Bahran-e-Sultan Bahar of NPP, Md Akteruzzaman alias Ayatullah of Bangladesh Congress and Abdus Samad Sujon of Ganofront.

Besides, six DNCC mayoral candidates are incumbent DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam of Awami League, Tabith Awal of BNP, Sajedul Huq of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Shahin Khan of PDP, Fazle Bari Masud of Islami Andolan and Anisur Rahman Dewan of NPP.

A total 1,030 aspirants from different political parties had submitted nomination papers for the mayoral, councillor and reserved women councillor posts for the upcoming Dhaka North and South City Corporation polls.

According to the EC, there are around 54 lakh voters in two city corporations. Of them, 30.36 lakh are under 54 Wards in DNCC and 23.67 lakh under 75 Wards in DSCC. In the upcoming elections, the number of possible polling stations will be 2,500 in the two cities.

























