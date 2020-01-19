Five more DU hunger striking students fall sick





Utpal Biswas, the spokesperson of the protest who also took part in the fast unto death from January 16 told journalists: "We are very happy with the decision of the Election Commission following our protest."

"We are calling off the protest," he added.

Eailier, five more students of Dhaka University fell sick on the third consecutive day of their hunger strike demanding rescheduling of Dhaka city polls slated for January 30.

The students - Abhi Das Pritom of marketing, Arnob Hore of Leather Engineering Institute, Dipom of Theatre and Performance Studies and Akash Chowdhury of tourism and hospitality management - fell sick on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, the second day of the protest, ten other students had fallen sick.

About 40 Dhaka University students went on hunger strike on the campus on Thursday afternoon demanding deferment of the polls that coincides with the Saraswati Puja. The Election Commission (EC) announced the date on December 22 last year, triggering criticism and protests. Dr Kamal Hossain said the decision was unjust.

Every year, Saraswati Puja is held at educational institutions as Saraswati is the goddess of knowledge and learning.

However, polling stations will be set up at different educational institutions in the city during the polls, which, many fear will hamper the Saraswati Puja celebrations.

Meanwhile, the Chamber Judge is likely to hear an appeal challenging a High Court order that rejected a writ petition to defer the polls.

Provost of Jagannath hall, Mihir Lal Saha, teacher of Law department Gobinda Mondol, teacher of Mathematics Nepal Chandra Roy, teacher of Fine arts Faculty Dr Mukul Kumar, Sociology professor AKM Jamal Uddin expressed solidarity with the protesting students at afternoon.

Also Rana Das Gupta, General Secretary of Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Okya Porishod expressed solidarity with the protest.









He said: "The polls should not be held on the day of Saraswati Puja. The election commission is showing their stubbornness."

"We will wage countrywide protest," he added.



Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof M Akhtaruzzman broke the hunger strike of the demonstrators by offering them water and fruit juice.Utpal Biswas, the spokesperson of the protest who also took part in the fast unto death from January 16 told journalists: "We are very happy with the decision of the Election Commission following our protest.""We are calling off the protest," he added.Eailier, five more students of Dhaka University fell sick on the third consecutive day of their hunger strike demanding rescheduling of Dhaka city polls slated for January 30.The students - Abhi Das Pritom of marketing, Arnob Hore of Leather Engineering Institute, Dipom of Theatre and Performance Studies and Akash Chowdhury of tourism and hospitality management - fell sick on Saturday.Earlier on Friday, the second day of the protest, ten other students had fallen sick.About 40 Dhaka University students went on hunger strike on the campus on Thursday afternoon demanding deferment of the polls that coincides with the Saraswati Puja. The Election Commission (EC) announced the date on December 22 last year, triggering criticism and protests. Dr Kamal Hossain said the decision was unjust.Every year, Saraswati Puja is held at educational institutions as Saraswati is the goddess of knowledge and learning.However, polling stations will be set up at different educational institutions in the city during the polls, which, many fear will hamper the Saraswati Puja celebrations.Meanwhile, the Chamber Judge is likely to hear an appeal challenging a High Court order that rejected a writ petition to defer the polls.Provost of Jagannath hall, Mihir Lal Saha, teacher of Law department Gobinda Mondol, teacher of Mathematics Nepal Chandra Roy, teacher of Fine arts Faculty Dr Mukul Kumar, Sociology professor AKM Jamal Uddin expressed solidarity with the protesting students at afternoon.Also Rana Das Gupta, General Secretary of Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Okya Porishod expressed solidarity with the protest.He said: "The polls should not be held on the day of Saraswati Puja. The election commission is showing their stubbornness.""We will wage countrywide protest," he added.