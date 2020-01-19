Video
BD to do better in ICT in future: Minister

Published : Sunday, 19 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

Finance Minister AHM Mustaka Kamal on Saturday said Bangladesh would be able to show much more capacity in the ICT sector in the coming days.
The global market of ICT is around $4 trillion compared to near $1 trillion of RMG, he said.
The Minister said at a closing ceremony of the three-day Digital Bangladesh Mela 2020 held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) on Saturday.
Post and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar was presided over the meeting. Post and Telecommunications Division Secretary Md Nur-Ur-Rahman gave the welcome address.
The Minister said the 4th Industrial revolution is totally knowledge-based featuring nano technology, robotics, artificial intelligence, block chain and quantum computing adding that for properly gaining benefits from those, there is a need for logistical support as well as imparting proper training and education.
Citing that the youth force of the country is very much talented and meritorious, Kamal said, "I believe that they won't fail. The 4th Industrial revolution is very much ideal for Bangladesh as the country would be able to get much more success from it."
Expressing his high hope that the 5G technology would soon be materialized throughout the country, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said the people, especially the youth folk, are ready to face the 4th Industrial revolution.
Kamal said the timing of the Digital Bangladesh Mela was very perfect as it coincides with the 'Mujib Year'. "Successful holding of such fair has taken Bangladesh into a new height."
Mustafa Jabbar urged the Finance Minister to impose duty on the foreign computer and other related accessories to safeguard the local industries since the local tech giants are now producing laptops, RAM, motherboards and mobile phone sets.
He also demanded of the finance minister to cut VAT on internet service providers at retail level at 5 percent from 15 percent.
Jabbar said following the successes of Bangladesh, other countries like UK, India, Maldives and Pakistan are now moving forward towards digitization.
Earlier on Thursday, the three-day 'Digital Bangladesh Mela' began aiming to demonstrate influence of 5G Technology in the highway of information technology and overall progress of digital Bangladesh campaign.
Prime Minister's Information and Communication Technology Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy inaugurated the fair in capital's BICC with the theme "Highways of Technology in Bangabandhu's Sonar Bangla".


