Govt working to ensure quality edn: Minister





The government will ensure a time-befitting and quality education for all in the country's education system.

He also urged the authorities of all educational institutions to move forward to ensure quality education in the country.

He made the call while speaking at a programme arranged by the North South University (NSU).

The private university arranged the orientation function for its students of 'Spring-2020'.

NSU Vice-Chancellor Prof Atiqul Islam chaired the programme while Canadian envoy in Bangladesh Benoit Préfontaine and NSU Board of Trustee's Chairman Benajir Ahmed also addressed, among others.

Law Minister said today's students would lead the country in future. That is why they have to prepare themselves to tackle future challenges.

The government has adopted different initiatives to ensure quality education for them, he added.

Mentioning the reputation of NSU the law minister also said the institute had been able to achieve a special position, thanks to the united effort of its faculties and students.

We would be able to create skilled human resource by ensuring quality education for them he added.



















