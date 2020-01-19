Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 January, 2020, 1:00 PM
latest Last phase of Biswa Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat       Writ seeks to provide 'ani-rape device'        Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, three others       
Home Miscellaneous

Govt working to ensure quality edn: Minister

Published : Sunday, 19 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Saturday said the present government was working to ensure quality education.
The government will ensure a time-befitting and quality education for all in the country's education system.
He also urged the authorities of all educational institutions to move forward to ensure quality education in the country.
He made the call while speaking at a programme arranged by the North South University (NSU).
The private university arranged the orientation function for its students of 'Spring-2020'.
NSU Vice-Chancellor Prof Atiqul Islam chaired the programme while Canadian envoy in Bangladesh Benoit Préfontaine and NSU Board of Trustee's Chairman Benajir Ahmed also addressed, among others.
Law Minister said today's students would lead the country in future. That is why they have to prepare themselves to tackle future challenges.
The government has adopted different initiatives to ensure quality education for them, he added.
Mentioning the reputation of NSU the law minister also said the institute had been able to achieve a special position, thanks to the united effort of its faculties and students.
We would be able to create skilled human resource by ensuring quality education for them he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Press conference titled 'Lets End Inequality Together Make South Asia Fair for All'
Five more DU hunger striking students fall sick
BD to do better in ICT in future: Minister
Govt working to ensure quality edn: Minister
AL has no problem, if EC shifts city poll date : Quader
Exhibition on Bangabandhu ends at Kolkata
Iran was spooked by reports of US F-35s when it downed airliner: Russia
‘City polls date EC’s concern’


Latest News
Last phase of Biswa Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
CAA is India’s internal matter: Hasina
Away winter blues! Netherlands marks National Tulip Day
Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, three others
Trump lawyers present defense for 'dangerous' impeachment
60 killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen's Marib
UK's Harry and Meghan to drop titles
2nd phase Biswa Ijtema ends Sunday with Akheri Munajat
DU students end hunger strike
Bangladesh experiences less extrajudicial killings than USA: FM
Most Read News
Berlin restitutes painting to heirs of ‘degenerate’ artist for the first time
P | O | L (Poetry Out Loud)
Ten books to read in 2020
3 of a family killed in road crash
AL MP Mannan passes away
BCB announces T20 squad for Pakistan
Countdown clock to illuminate Downing Street on Brexit Day
KSA deports 109 more  BD workers
Restriction on internet access
How product diversification helps sustainability of RMG
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft