AL has no problem, if EC shifts city poll date : Quader





"We have no problem, if Election Commission (EC) changes the date of the city corporation polls. It's now the EC's concern. EC is an independent and constitutional institution. If they think that it's not possible to change the date, we have nothing to do. But, we think EC will find a rational and an acceptable solution giving priority to the religious emotion," he claimed while briefing media at a press conference held at AL President's Dhanmondi Office.

According to the existing poll schedule, the elections of the two city corporation of Dhaka will be held on January 30, the day of Swaraswati Puja of the Hindu community people.

Usually the Swaraswati Puja, is arranged in the educational institutions believing the Goddess Swaraswati as a Goddess of education. The polls will also be held in the educational institutions of the Dhaka city.

Demanding deferment of the city polls to avert any kinds of untoward situation, the students of Dhaka University and other educational institutions from all communities have started movement. Some of the students have already started hunger strike demanding the deferment.

However, the Election Commission is rigid to hold the polls on the day they fixed earlier claiming that there will be no problem to hold the polls on the day.

Regarding the EC's rigidness, Obaidul Quader said that it's up to the EC whether it will change the date of not. We have nothing to do. But, we have no problem in this regards. All responsibilities will go to the EC."

Regarding the threat of Hindu Mahajote to boycott the polls on January 30, Quader said "Hindu Mahajote doesn't represent all Hindu community people of the country. It is a very small group of Hindu people."

Pointing towards BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhru Islam Alamgir's remark on city polls and use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), the Road Transport and Bridges Minister said, "BNP is talking nonsense. They are spreading propaganda with some lame excuses."

"People know that, the ruling party candidates should be elected in the polls for the sake of development. Otherwise, it will be hampered," he added.

Quader said, "EVM is a modern technology. AL always believes in technology. BNP always wants to stay as an analogue party. When BNP won in Dhupchachia mayoral election with EVM, they did not make any comments. But, now it's opposing the machines."

Regarding rebel candidates, he said that they are talking with the party's rebel councillor candidates.

"It is very usual to have some rebel candidates in the polls from AL as it's a big party. We are trying to convince them. We have already received positive response from the rebels. We are looking into the matter," he said claiming it as the party's internal matter.

AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries Mirza Azam, SM Kamal Hossain and Sakhawat Hossain Shafiq, Office Secretary Biplob Barua, Relief and Social Welfare Affairs Secretary Sujit Roy Nondi, Science and Technology Secretary Abdus Sabur and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan were present at the press conference.

















