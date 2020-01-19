Govt out to eliminate voice of dissent: Fakhrul



BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaking at a discussion held at the Jatiya Press Club on Saturday commemorating noted political scientist and National Professor Talukder Maniruzzaman. photo : Observer

"We feel sorrow as we see our virtuous people being sent to jail only for raising voice, though they are not directly involved in politics. Those who think good and try to bring the truth to the spotlight through their write-ups are also being harassed and repressed the same way," he said.

The BNP leader came up with the remarks while speaking at a discussion held at the Jatiya Press Club commemorating noted political scientist and national professor Talukder Maniruzzaman. Citing an example of efforts to silence the dissents, he said a warrant for the arrest of the Daily Prothom Alo editor, Matiur Rahman, and nine others was issued by a court in a case filed over the death of Naimul Abrar Rahat, a student of Dhaka Residential Model College.

"What's the offence of Matiur Rahman? He used to write occasionally and his newspaper published facts. Only for that, he has been implicated in a case filed in connection with the death (of a student) due to negligence. He was made the prime accused among the other journalists of Prothom Alo," Fakhrul said. -UNB















