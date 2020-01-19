Video
Sunday, 19 January, 2020, 12:59 PM
Zia’s 84th birth anniv today

Published : Sunday, 19 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

BNP will celebrate the 84th birth anniversary of its founder Ziaur Rahman on Sunday.
Born on January 19, 1936 at Bagbari in Bogura, Ziaur Rahman founded BNP in 1978 and became the country's seventh President.
BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced various programmes to mark the day at a press briefing at BNP's central office on Saturday.
As part of the programmes, BNP senior leaders together with party leaders and activists will place wreaths at Zia's grave around 10am on Sunday. Besides, party flag will be hosted atop all BNP offices across the country.
Doctors Association of Bangladesh (Dab) will arrange a free health camp at BNP's Nayapaltan central office around 11am.    -UNB


