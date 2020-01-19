Oikyafront terms EVM ‘vote rigging machine’





At a press conference held at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU), the leaders of Oikyafront urged the Election Commission (EC) to change its stance of using the EVM in the Dhaka North and South City Corporation elections on January 30. Oikyafront leader ASM Abdur Rob, also president of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) read out the keynote paper in the press conference.

BNP Standing Committee Member Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nagorik Oikya Convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Ganashasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, Ganoforum leaders Abu Sayeed and Subrata Chowdhury, among others, were present at the programme. In his written speech, ASM Abdur Rob said, "EVM is a new method for robbing votes. Reject it and throw it into the Bay of Bengal."

Rob said people don't trust the government and the EC. The government is making all out efforts to hang on to power without holding a free and fair election.

Claiming that all kinds of technology run on command of the people, Rob said the people who will engage in dealing with the devices will snatch people's voting rights.

















