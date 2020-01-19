

Canvassing gains momentum

Heavyweight mayor candidates from AL and BNP have given the voters pledges of making Dhaka a developed city and ensuring all the civic amenities to the citizens.

However, call for deferment of the election date is getting louder across the country. The Election Commission on Saturday evening convened an emergency meeting to discuss the issue.

In different areas of the city, mayor and councillor candidates from AL and BNP were busy in holding door to door canvassing to seek people's votes to win the polls.

AL mayor candidate for DSCC Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh started his campaigning, on the ninth day of canvassing, from Jatrabari Ward-50 in the capital.

Before starting his campaign, Taposh talked to the media representatives.

"We hope that people will cast their votes for 'boat' to develop the capital like any other developed city in the world. I request you to cast your votes to our nominated 75 councillor candidates with their respective poll symbols," he said.

"If elected, we will ensure all the basic rights and civic facilities to the city dwellers. We will develop Dhaka as per the plan of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he added.

BNP mayor candidate Ishraque Hossain on Saturday, during an election campaign at city's Sadarghat area, said that the development of Dhaka has been stopped for nine years.

"If elected, I will make the city a liveable place. We will focus on the cleaning process of the city and ensure safe drinking water for the people," he added.

"Visiting some DSCC areas in the last couple of days, I have seen huge garbage has been dumped at the city's Jatrabari, Kadamtoli and Shyampur areas. It is not possible for the people to live there. Not only these areas, the scenario of the whole city is the same," Ishraque said.

On the other hand, AL mayor candidate of DNCC Atiqul Islam said, "If elected, I will make Dhaka a smart city. I have prepared 'Sobar Dhaka' app during my tenure as a mayor. If elected I will introduce the app within three months."

He said this at a mass rally held at Shadhinata Chattar at Kochukhet area in the capital.

Atiqul also said he will implement the initiative taken by late mayor Annisul Huq.

BNP candidate of DNCC Tabith Awal said that BNP's leaders and activists would help voters to go to the polling stations.

He said this while addressing a mass campaign at city's Khilgaon area on Saturday.

He however said if election was held in a free and fair manner, BNP will certainly win the polls.

































