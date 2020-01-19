

AL MP from Bogura-1 Abdul Mannan dead

His personal assistant Motiur Rahman Moti, also joint secretary of Sariakandi Upazila AL, said he breathed his last around 8:15am at Labaid Hospital where he was admitted on Thursday night.

The former organising and publicity secretary of AL was admitted to the hospital at around 10:15pm on Thursday due to his severe cardiac arrest. He was kept on life support around at 11pm following deterioration of his physical condition.

Learning the news of the veteran AL leader's death, senior leaders of the party including its General Secretary Obaidul Quader visited the hospital.

President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and members of the cabinet, Deputy Opposition Leader and Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader and AL leaders have expressed their deep shock on his sudden departure.

His brother in law and Sonatola Upazaila Chairman Minhaduzzaman Liton told reporters that he was suffering from high blood pressure for a long time. Following the pressure, he was feeling sick and taken to the hospital. He was given life support around at 11pm following deterioration of his physical condition.

Liton said that the veteran lawmaker will be buried on Monday at his birth place Sariakandhi in Bogura. He will be buried after his daughter return from California. Until then, his body will be kept in the Mortuary of BIRDEM General Hospital.

































