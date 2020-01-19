Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 January, 2020, 12:59 PM
latest Last phase of Biswa Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat       Writ seeks to provide 'ani-rape device'        Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, three others       
Home Back Page

AL MP from Bogura-1 Abdul Mannan dead

President, PM mourn, burial on Monday at Sariakandi

Published : Sunday, 19 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent

AL MP from Bogura-1 Abdul Mannan dead

AL MP from Bogura-1 Abdul Mannan dead

Awami League (AL) lawmaker from Bagura-1 Abdul Mannan, former president of AL's students wing Bangladesh Chhatraleague (BCL), passed away at a hospital in the capital on Saturday morning while he was undergoing treatment.
His personal assistant Motiur Rahman Moti, also joint secretary of Sariakandi Upazila AL, said he breathed his last around 8:15am at Labaid Hospital where he was admitted on Thursday night.
The former organising and publicity secretary of AL was admitted to the hospital at around 10:15pm on Thursday due to his severe cardiac arrest. He was kept on life support around at 11pm following deterioration of his physical condition.
Learning the news of the veteran AL leader's death, senior leaders of the party including its General Secretary Obaidul Quader visited the hospital.
President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and members of the cabinet, Deputy Opposition Leader and Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader and AL leaders have expressed their deep shock on his sudden departure.
His brother in law and Sonatola Upazaila Chairman Minhaduzzaman Liton told reporters that he was suffering from high blood pressure for a long time. Following the pressure, he was feeling sick and taken to the hospital. He was given life support around at 11pm following deterioration of his physical condition.
Liton said that the veteran lawmaker will be buried on Monday at his birth place Sariakandhi in Bogura. He will be buried after his daughter return from California. Until then, his body will be kept in the Mortuary of BIRDEM General Hospital.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WHO seeks urgent action to develop antibiotics
Govt out to eliminate voice of dissent: Fakhrul
Zia’s 84th birth anniv today
Oikyafront terms EVM ‘vote rigging machine’
Canvassing gains momentum
AL MP from Bogura-1 Abdul Mannan dead
Rebels give AL, BNP headache in city polls
JS body visits Matarbari deep sea port


Latest News
Last phase of Biswa Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
CAA is India’s internal matter: Hasina
Away winter blues! Netherlands marks National Tulip Day
Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, three others
Trump lawyers present defense for 'dangerous' impeachment
60 killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen's Marib
UK's Harry and Meghan to drop titles
2nd phase Biswa Ijtema ends Sunday with Akheri Munajat
DU students end hunger strike
Bangladesh experiences less extrajudicial killings than USA: FM
Most Read News
Berlin restitutes painting to heirs of ‘degenerate’ artist for the first time
P | O | L (Poetry Out Loud)
Ten books to read in 2020
3 of a family killed in road crash
AL MP Mannan passes away
BCB announces T20 squad for Pakistan
Countdown clock to illuminate Downing Street on Brexit Day
KSA deports 109 more  BD workers
Restriction on internet access
How product diversification helps sustainability of RMG
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft