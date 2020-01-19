Video
Sunday, 19 January, 2020, 12:59 PM
Home Back Page

JS body visits Matarbari deep sea port

Published : Sunday, 19 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 18: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Port and Shipping visited the Matarbari Deep sea port at Moheshkhali on Saturday.
Lawmaker Rafiqul Islam Bir Uttam headed the six-member committee. The other members are Ranjit Kumar Roy MP, Mahfuzur Rahman MP, M A Latif MP, Dr Samiluddin Ahmed Shimul MP and S M Shahjada MP.
The committee members saw the ongoing development works of the Matarbari Deep sea port.
The Committee members will also meet the stakeholders of the Chattogram Port on Sunday.
The members of the parliamentary Standing Committee arrived Chattogram on Friday to see the progress of the ongoing development projects of the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA).  
Talking to the Daily Observer, Omar Faruk Secretary of CPA said that the committee members expressed their satisfaction over the ongoing works of the project.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Jafar Alam, Member (Administration and Planning) of the CPA and the Project Director said the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) is going to appoint a foreign firm as a consultant for the proposed Matarbari deep sea port at Moheshkhali very soon.
Jafar Alam said the evaluation of financial and technical offers had been completed.
He said that two foreign firms, one Japanese and the other Indian, had submitted the offers on March 25 last.
Jafar said one of the firms will be appointed for the much awaited mega project of the Chattogram Port very soon.
Jafar Alam said, "The appointed firm will prepare the detailed design of the port." The appointed firm will also monitor the construction works of the proposed deep sea port at matarbari in Moheshkhali under Cox's Bazar district.












