Sunday, 19 January, 2020, 12:59 PM
NIMC holds orientation programme

Published : Sunday, 19 January, 2020
Eduvista Desk

Northern International Medical College (NIMC) organized an orientation programme session 2019-2020 (Batch-14) at Dhanmondi, Dhaka on January15, 2020.
Prof Dr Abu Yousuf Md Abdullah, Chairman of Northern International Medical College and Hospital was present on that event as chief guest while and Md Ansar Ali Vice-Chairman, Northern International Medical College and Hospital was also present as special guest.
Prof Dr SK Akbar Hossain, Principle of Northern International Medical College chaired and Prof Dr MA Yusuf Miah, Vice-Principle of Northern International Medical College anchored the programme. Professor, faculties, students, guardians and other guest were present at the event.



