

DIU celebrates ‘Daffodil Family Day-2020’

Day long 'Daffodil Family Day-2020' celebrated with various colourful gala events on January 18, 2020 at permanent campus of Daffodil International University (DIU), Ashulia, Dhaka. Around 3500 employees of 40 sister concerns of Daffodil Family took part in the programme included painting competition, cricket, football, Badminton, biscuit run with participation of employee's children and enjoying opportunity of different rides , cultural function and prize giving session etc. The most attractive event of the day was to form Human Logo of Daffodil Family with the participants of the day.Dr Md Sabur Khan, Chairman of Daffodil Family along with Prof Dr Yousuf Mahbubul Islam, Vice-Chancellor of DIU, Prof Dr SM Mahabub-Ul-Haque Majumder along with others of Daffodil Family handed over the awards and certificate as performance recognition of successful teachers and employees and distributed at least Tk 3 lac as prize money among the best performing employees of Daffodil Family.Dr Md Sabur Khan said that Daffodil is not a organization rather it's a family. Employees are working here as a family member. This family day has been arranged due to increase interaction, collaboration and bondage within the family members of Daffodil Family. He expressed his hope that Daffodil will reach to the top of the triumph with the dedication and contribution of these employees as previous.