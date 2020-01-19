

IU holds seminar on “Economic Development of Bangladesh”

IU Economics department's Prof M Abdul Muyeed chaired the seminar.



Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA) & Department of Economics of Islamic University (IU) in kushtia jointly organized a regional seminar titled "Contemporary Issues in Economic Development of Bangladesh" at Bir Shrestho Hamidur Rahman auditorium on January 18, 2020. IU Vice-Chancellor Prof M Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari inaugurated the seminar around 10.00 am while BEA President Prof M Abul Barkat graced the programme as chief guest and delivered the speech. General Secretary of BEA & Chairman of Janata Bank Ltd M Jamaluddin Ahmed (FCA), IU Pro-VC Prof M Shahinoor Rahman, and Treasurer Prof M Selim Toha were present as special guests.IU Economics department's Prof M Abdul Muyeed chaired the seminar.