

Training on bioinformatics begins at BRRI









An 11-day training programme on Bioinformatics begins at Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) on January 14, 2020 in collaboration with Bangladesh Bioinformatics and Computational Biology Association (BBCBA). BRRI Director General Dr Md Shahjahan Kabir inaugurated the training programme for the scientists of the institute in a simple festivity. The special guests of the programme included Prof of the Rajshahi University Dr Md Nurul Haque Mollah, BRRI Director (Research) Dr Tamal Lata Aditya and BRRI Director (Administration) Dr Krishna Pada Halder while Head of the BRRI Plant Breeding Division Dr KM Iftekhar uddaula presided over the event.Dr Md Nurul Haque said, "Bioinformatics is like a light source in the world of biological sciences. It is very difficult to find out a stitch searching in a dark room. But if you search it by lighting a lamp, it becomes easier to find the stitch. Knowledge of bioinformatics plays a similar role in biological investigations especially when we search for high yielding, stress tolerant plant varieties having better nutritional qualities'.