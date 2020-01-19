PSE-NPS 2020 Summit held at KU



The Physiochemical Society of Europe (PSE) in association with the Pharmacy Discipline of Khulna University (KU) organized a three-day summit of Physiochemical Society of Europe -Natural Products Scientists (PSE-NPS) - 2020 at Journalist Liakat Ali auditorium of Khulna University on January 16, 2020.The summit focused on "Natural products for healthy living" to explore the prospects and challenges associated with research in natural products and dietary nutrition for the well-being of the society and the nation. Mayor of Khulna City Corporation Talukder Abdul Khaleque attendedat the inauguration ceremony as chief guest while Vice-Chancellor of KU Prof Mohammad Fayek Uzzaman in the chair. Head of the Pharmacy Discipline of KU Prof Ashish Kumar Das delivered the welcome speech in the inaugural session of the summit.The topic included isolation, identification and assessment of bioactive plant secondary metabolites and various food supplements in the context of prevention and cure of diseases.