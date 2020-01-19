Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 January, 2020, 12:58 PM
latest Last phase of Biswa Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat       Writ seeks to provide 'ani-rape device'        Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, three others       
Home Eduvista

PSE-NPS 2020 Summit held at KU

Published : Sunday, 19 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

PSE-NPS 2020 Summit held at KU

PSE-NPS 2020 Summit held at KU

The Physiochemical Society of Europe (PSE) in association with the Pharmacy Discipline of Khulna University (KU) organized a three-day summit of Physiochemical Society of Europe -Natural Products Scientists (PSE-NPS) - 2020 at Journalist Liakat Ali auditorium of Khulna University on January 16, 2020.
The summit focused on "Natural products for healthy living" to explore the prospects and challenges associated with research in natural products and dietary nutrition for the well-being of the society and the nation. Mayor of Khulna City Corporation Talukder Abdul Khaleque attended
at the inauguration ceremony as chief guest while Vice-Chancellor of KU Prof Mohammad Fayek Uzzaman in the chair. Head of the Pharmacy Discipline of KU Prof Ashish Kumar Das delivered the welcome speech in the inaugural session of the summit.
The topic included isolation, identification and assessment of bioactive plant secondary metabolites and various food supplements in the context of prevention and cure of diseases.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NIMC holds orientation programme
Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute Director General Dr Abul Kalam Azad
A delegation led by the Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University
UGC member Prof Dr Sajjad Hossain recites an oath
Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology
DIU celebrates ‘Daffodil Family Day-2020’
IU holds seminar on “Economic Development of Bangladesh”
Training on bioinformatics begins at BRRI


Latest News
Last phase of Biswa Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
CAA is India’s internal matter: Hasina
Away winter blues! Netherlands marks National Tulip Day
Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, three others
Trump lawyers present defense for 'dangerous' impeachment
60 killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen's Marib
UK's Harry and Meghan to drop titles
2nd phase Biswa Ijtema ends Sunday with Akheri Munajat
DU students end hunger strike
Bangladesh experiences less extrajudicial killings than USA: FM
Most Read News
Berlin restitutes painting to heirs of ‘degenerate’ artist for the first time
P | O | L (Poetry Out Loud)
Ten books to read in 2020
3 of a family killed in road crash
AL MP Mannan passes away
BCB announces T20 squad for Pakistan
Countdown clock to illuminate Downing Street on Brexit Day
KSA deports 109 more  BD workers
Restriction on internet access
How product diversification helps sustainability of RMG
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft