

University of the People offers online tuition free degrees

Study in: Any Country (online)

Next term starts 9 April 2020

Brief description:

The University of the People is the Education Revolution. It is the world's first tuition-free, non-profit, American accredited, online university. With a groundbreaking online learning model and instructors from the world's foremost academic volunteers, The University of the People offers the opportunity to pursue a high quality and invaluable American degree.

The university offers two-year associate and four-year bachelor's degree programmes in business administration, computer science, and health science, as well as an MBA programme. Recently, The University of the People and the International Baccalaureate (IB) have launched a tuition-free, online Master of Education (M Ed).

Host Institution(s):

Founded in 2009 and achieving accreditation in 2014, The University of the People has rapidly gained a foothold in the international arena of online higher education. The university has partnered with Yale ISP Law School for research and New York University, University of California Berkeley and the University of Edinburgh to accept students. The institution has also gained the widespread support of leading academics from renowned universities around the world. Its President's Council, includes presidents, chancellors, and vice chancellors from universities such as NYU, Oxford, UC Berkeley, Columbia University, The Rockefeller University, Vassar University, the George Washington University, and others.

Fields of study:

The University of the People offers associate and bachelor degree programmes in business administration, health science and computer science, as well as an MBA programme and a Master of Education (M Ed).

Target group:

Students from all over the world can apply. Currently the university has students from over 200 countries and territories.

Scholarship value/inclusions:

The University of the People remains tuition-free because of its use of volunteers, Open Educational Resources, open-source technology and peer-to- peer learning. More than 6,000 professionals have volunteered for the university, filling key The University of the People leadership positions including university president, provost, academic deans, course developers, academic advisers and course instructors.

The University of the People is building a sustainable new model for higher education, in which students are asked to pay only a $100 assessment fee at the end of each course; for students who might find even these modest fees prohibitive, the university offers a variety of scholarships.

Some of the scholarships can be found below:

Simone Biles Legacy Scholarship Fund: Open to all students, with priority for those who have been in foster care.

Emergency Refugee Assistance Scholarship Fund: Refugees and asylum seekers

Foundation Hoffmann Scholarship: Open to all students

The University of the People General Scholarship: Open to all students

Eligibility:

The University of the People accepts students who have graduated high school, have access to a computer and the Internet and have sufficient English skills to study at the University.

Application instructions:

The admission process is administered in 5 terms annually. The next deadline is 27 February 2020 for term starting 9 April 2020. Interested applicants should apply as soon as possible.

For detailed information on how to apply for this scholarship and the University in general, please visit the official website.

Website:









Official Scholarship Website: http://www.uopeople.edu





Deadline: 27 Feb 2020 (annual)Study in: Any Country (online)Next term starts 9 April 2020Brief description:The University of the People is the Education Revolution. It is the world's first tuition-free, non-profit, American accredited, online university. With a groundbreaking online learning model and instructors from the world's foremost academic volunteers, The University of the People offers the opportunity to pursue a high quality and invaluable American degree.The university offers two-year associate and four-year bachelor's degree programmes in business administration, computer science, and health science, as well as an MBA programme. Recently, The University of the People and the International Baccalaureate (IB) have launched a tuition-free, online Master of Education (M Ed).Host Institution(s):Founded in 2009 and achieving accreditation in 2014, The University of the People has rapidly gained a foothold in the international arena of online higher education. The university has partnered with Yale ISP Law School for research and New York University, University of California Berkeley and the University of Edinburgh to accept students. The institution has also gained the widespread support of leading academics from renowned universities around the world. Its President's Council, includes presidents, chancellors, and vice chancellors from universities such as NYU, Oxford, UC Berkeley, Columbia University, The Rockefeller University, Vassar University, the George Washington University, and others.Fields of study:The University of the People offers associate and bachelor degree programmes in business administration, health science and computer science, as well as an MBA programme and a Master of Education (M Ed).Target group:Students from all over the world can apply. Currently the university has students from over 200 countries and territories.Scholarship value/inclusions:The University of the People remains tuition-free because of its use of volunteers, Open Educational Resources, open-source technology and peer-to- peer learning. More than 6,000 professionals have volunteered for the university, filling key The University of the People leadership positions including university president, provost, academic deans, course developers, academic advisers and course instructors.The University of the People is building a sustainable new model for higher education, in which students are asked to pay only a $100 assessment fee at the end of each course; for students who might find even these modest fees prohibitive, the university offers a variety of scholarships.Some of the scholarships can be found below:Simone Biles Legacy Scholarship Fund: Open to all students, with priority for those who have been in foster care.Emergency Refugee Assistance Scholarship Fund: Refugees and asylum seekersFoundation Hoffmann Scholarship: Open to all studentsThe University of the People General Scholarship: Open to all studentsEligibility:The University of the People accepts students who have graduated high school, have access to a computer and the Internet and have sufficient English skills to study at the University.Application instructions:The admission process is administered in 5 terms annually. The next deadline is 27 February 2020 for term starting 9 April 2020. Interested applicants should apply as soon as possible.For detailed information on how to apply for this scholarship and the University in general, please visit the official website.Website:Official Scholarship Website: http://www.uopeople.edu