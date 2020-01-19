4 pharmacies fined in Tangail













The mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Nuzhat Tasneem Aon conducted a drive in Registry Para area of the district town in the afternoon.

Executive Magistrate Nuzhat Tasneem said the owners of four pharmacies were fined: Pranab Saha was fined Tk 20,000, Pravat Saha Tk 10,000, Abdul Latif Tk 3,000 and Arun Chowdhury Tk 2,000.

The seized medicines were destroyed, and the drive against keeping and selling such medicines will be continued, she added.

