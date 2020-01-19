Garlic farming in new method popular in Sirajganj



Now, they are busy sowing garlic seeds in their fields.

After the water of the Chalan Beel (water body) dries up, farmers sow garlic seeds in the beel lands, which grow without extra care. As this method requires less labour, many people are getting interest in it day by day.

Local sources said after harvesting Aman paddy, farmers are now planting garlic on the same land in Tarash, Ullahpara and Shahzadpur upazilas of the district. They are getting more profit farming garlic in this method.

Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Sirajganj said this year's garlic farming target in the district is 930 hectares of land. Of these, garlic was cultivated in 352 ha of land following the new method. The production target is 6,575 metric tons of garlic.

DAE sources said, in this method, garlic seeds are sowed when the water of the Chalan Beel dries up. After sowing the seeds, straws are spread over the land.

The sources also said, before sowing seeds, 25 to 30 kg of Triple Super Phosphate, 25 kg of potash, 20 kg of gypsum and 2 kg of boron fertilisers need to be applied in per bigha of land. After 25 to 30 days, 15 to 20 kg of urea fertiliser needs to be used in the land, and then the land should be irrigated. After 50 days, a farmer has to apply 12 to 15 kg more urea in the land.

The sources further said, after 95 to 100 days of plantation, farmers harvest garlic, and after this the produce should be dried. Then, the farmers can store garlic.

Farmer Iman Ali of Binnabari Village in Saguna Union of Tarash Upazila said, "I planted garlic on seven bighas of land, and of these, I cultivated the same in three bighas of land following the new method."

Tarash Upazila Agriculture Officer Lutfunnahar Luna said the farmers of Chalan Beel area cultivate garlic after the land gets rid of rain water. Farming in this method is increasing here day by day. The agriculture officers are always ready to provide necessary instruction to the farmers.

She also said this year's garlic farming target in the upazila is 440 ha of land. Garlic has already been planted in 140 ha in the new method.

Deputy Director of Sirajganj DAE Habibul Haque said garlic farming in the new method is being popular. As it requires less labour and cost, many farmers are getting interested in it day by day. Garlic was cultivated in 30 ha more land this season than the last year.





















