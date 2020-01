BARISHAL, Jan 18: Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG), South Zone seized at least 50 maunds of jatka (immature hilsa) and a trawler from the Kalabadar River in Mehendiganj Upazila early Friday.

District Fisheries Officer (Hilsa) Bimol Chandra Das confirmed the matter and said the seized jatka were distributed among different madrasas and orphanages in the city on Friday noon.