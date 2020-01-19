Woman crushed under train in Gopalganj

GOPALGANJ, Jan 18: A woman was crushed under a train in Dumdia area under Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased, 35, was not identified yet.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station Md Monirul Islam said a mentally-imbalanced woman was crushed under a Rajshahi-bound train. Being informed, police recovered her body and kept it in Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital. The body will be handed over to Railway police soon, the OC added.







