Man kills daughter for not having son





The incident happened at Gochhkhali Village in Amtali Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Police, however, detained accused Jahangir Shikder for interrogation early Friday.

Jahangir and his wife Sima had three daughters, the last of whom was born 40 days back. He expected a son last time.

On December 8, Sima gave the birth to a baby girl which frustrated her husband.

At 11pm on Thursday, Sima found her infant daughter missing. Later, locals found the body in a ditch.

Being informed, police recovered the body and caught Jahangir.

Sima Begum lodged a case with Amtali Police Station (PS) on Friday.

Officer-in-Charge of the PS Abul Bashar said the body was sent to Barguna Hospital morgue for an

autopsy.

















