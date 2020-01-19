Two killed in road mishaps





PANCHAGARH: A motorcyclist was killed after his vehicle hit a stationery truck in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Daimul Islam, 53, was the stenographer in the office of superintend of police (SP).

Eyewitness Arif Hossain said Daimul died on the spot after his motorbike hit a stationery truck on the road in Chaitonnopara area at night.

However, locals took him to Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared Daimul dead.

Being informed, Deputy Commissioner Sabina Yasmin and SP Mohammad Yousuf Ali visited him at the hospital.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panchagarh Sadar Police Station (PS) Abu Akkas Ahmed confirmed the incident.

BAGERHAT: A woman died as her scarf got tangled with a wheel of an easy-bike in the district town on Thursday night.

Deceased Nahida Akhter Shampa, 40, was the daughter of Alauddin Shikder of Sonatala area in the town.

Bagerhat Model PS OC Md Mahtab Uddin said Shampa's scarf got entangled with the wheel of an easy-bike at 9pm, leaving her seriously injured.

Later, she died on the way to a local hospital, the OC added.















