Sunday, 19 January, 2020, 12:57 PM
Home Countryside

900 get blankets, warm clothes

Published : Sunday, 19 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondents

Basanti Chakma, MP, distributed blankets to 600 cold-hit poor people in Reserve Bazaar New Bus Stand area of Rangamati Town on Saturday. photo: observer

Blankets and warm clothes were distributed among at least 900 cold-hit poor people in two districts- Lalmonirhat and Kishoreganj, on Saturday.   
LALMONIRHAT: Some 500 blankets were distributed among cold-hit poor people in Kutirpar Eidgah ground premises under Mohiskhocha Union in Aditmari Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
Dhaka Lion's Club organised the distribution programme.
Zila Parishad Chairman Advocate Matiar Rahman distributed the blankets among different orphanages, homeless and poor people of Teesta River basin char areas as chief guest.
Director of the club Asaduzzaman Khokon, District Chairperson Bazlur Rahman Khan, Treasurer Jahangir Alom, Chairman of Max-6 Private Limited Mizanur Rahman and Mohiskhocha Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Mosaddek Chowdhury, among others, were also present during distribution.
KURIGRAM: Warm clothes were distributed among over 400 cold-hit poor people including children in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday. With an initiative of Ekushe Television, the winter clothes were distributed in Char Parbatipur area under Jatrapur Union of the Upazila in the morning.
Superintended of Police Mahibul Islam Khan, Ekushe TV District Correspondent and General Secretary of Kurigram Press Club KM Ataur Rahman Biplob, Former Jatrapur UP Chairman Alhaj Abdul Gafur and UP member Md Shamsul Haque Mondal, among others, were also present during distribution.


