RAJSHSHI, Jan 18: Two minor boys drowned in a pond at Dashmary area under Matihar Police Station (PS) in the city on Saturday.

Deceased Fahim, 4, son of Masud Rana and Farhan, 4, son of Rana were cousins in relation.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Matiher PS SM Masud Parvej said they drowned in the pond near to their house around 9am while playing on the pond-side.

After search, the locals found their floating bodies on the pond, the OC added.