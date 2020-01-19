Two passenger launches collide in foggy weather, six injured





Dhaka-bound Prince Awlad-4, a triple-deck passenger launch, left Hijla ghat at 8pm on Thursday night.

But due to foggy weather, it got collided with another triple-decker MV Tipu-12, according to a passenger, Anowar Hossain, of Prince Awlad-4.

The injured are the passengers of Awlad-4. Four of them were sent to Chandpur Sadar Hospital for primary treatment, he said.

The incident took place at Alubazar and Eshanbala point in Meghna River under Chandpur District around 12:20am.

Early Friday Prince Awlad-4, one of Barishal-Dhaka passengers' launch, hit Dhaka-Vandaria passenger launch Tipu-12, and the front side of Awlad-4 was damaged with several passengers injured, said Ajmol Huda Mithu, deputy director of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA).

Abdur Razzak, the port officer of Chandpur River port said, "Four injured passengers were given treatment at Chandpur Sadar Hospital. They are now out of danger."

Litu Das, supervisor of Tipu-12 said, "For engine trouble, we anchored the launch at Meghna river. Suddenly Price Awlad-4 hit on the head."

Prince Awlad-4 was plying in foggy weather and hit us, he added.

The BIWTA deputy director said, "We heard the accident, and are trying to gather information."

Tipu-12 was carrying more than 500 passengers and Prince Awlad-4 carrying over 400.

Barishal and Chandpur BIWTA officials said the accident took place due to the foggy weather, adding "We are investigating it."

Earelier, another launch accident occurred in the same point killing two and injuring six on January 13 last.





















