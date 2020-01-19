Mohadevpur growers to export Chini Atap rice abroad





This variety of rice is considered very tasty and famous for its sweet smell. It has great demand among the Bangladeshi expats living in different countries of the world.

Local sources said over 1,000 metric tons of Chini Atop rice are usually processed in 20 auto rice mills of the upazila every day. The millers have been sending the rice to different areas of the country, including Dhaka, Bogura, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Jashore, Cumilla, Sylhet and Chattogram for long. Now, there is a huge possibility to export those to various countries of Middle East and America.

Due to favourable weather, the production may be good here, but the farmers feared attack of current pests in the fields. However, the use of pesticides in the fields has decreased this time than the last year.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Arun Chandra Roy said the local farmers cultivated Aman paddy in 28,340 ha of land in the upazila this season. Of these, Ufshi variety was cultivated in 18,040 ha of land and the rest in 10,300 ha.

Many farmers, including Abdul Latif and Abur Rahim of Sujail, Nurul Islam of Gosaipur, Yunusar Rahman Hefzul of Hasanpur, and Zahedul Islam of Natshal villages in the upazila, said they worked hard to cultivate this variety of paddy this year.

Chairman of Osman Agro Industries Private Limited and Upazila Auto Rice Mill Owners' Association President Alhaj Md Osman Gani said the demand of Chini Atop is very high across the country. It will be exported abroad very soon. With the help of upazila agriculture office, the cultivation is now increasing here day by day.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Agriculturalist Arun Chandra Roy said Chini Atop variety of paddy was cultivated in 10,300 ha of land in 10 unions of the upazila this season.

Former lawmaker and Barind Multipurpose Development Authority Chairman Alhaj Dr Akram Hossain Chowdhury hoped that the rice would be exported abroad very soon.















MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON, Jan 18: The farmers of Mohadevpur Upazila in the district will soon export Chini Atap variety of rice to the Middle East and USA after fulfilling the country's demand.This variety of rice is considered very tasty and famous for its sweet smell. It has great demand among the Bangladeshi expats living in different countries of the world.Local sources said over 1,000 metric tons of Chini Atop rice are usually processed in 20 auto rice mills of the upazila every day. The millers have been sending the rice to different areas of the country, including Dhaka, Bogura, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Jashore, Cumilla, Sylhet and Chattogram for long. Now, there is a huge possibility to export those to various countries of Middle East and America.Due to favourable weather, the production may be good here, but the farmers feared attack of current pests in the fields. However, the use of pesticides in the fields has decreased this time than the last year.Upazila Agriculture Officer Arun Chandra Roy said the local farmers cultivated Aman paddy in 28,340 ha of land in the upazila this season. Of these, Ufshi variety was cultivated in 18,040 ha of land and the rest in 10,300 ha.Many farmers, including Abdul Latif and Abur Rahim of Sujail, Nurul Islam of Gosaipur, Yunusar Rahman Hefzul of Hasanpur, and Zahedul Islam of Natshal villages in the upazila, said they worked hard to cultivate this variety of paddy this year.Chairman of Osman Agro Industries Private Limited and Upazila Auto Rice Mill Owners' Association President Alhaj Md Osman Gani said the demand of Chini Atop is very high across the country. It will be exported abroad very soon. With the help of upazila agriculture office, the cultivation is now increasing here day by day.Upazila Agriculture Officer Agriculturalist Arun Chandra Roy said Chini Atop variety of paddy was cultivated in 10,300 ha of land in 10 unions of the upazila this season.Former lawmaker and Barind Multipurpose Development Authority Chairman Alhaj Dr Akram Hossain Chowdhury hoped that the rice would be exported abroad very soon.