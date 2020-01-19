Video
Sunday, 19 January, 2020
Bauphal people suffer for dykes on Algi River

Published : Sunday, 19 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Our Correspondent

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Jan 18: People are suffering as some dykes have been built on the Algi River and its linking canals.
These dykes have stopped the flow of water from the Bauphal Municipality and its six adjacent unions through the river.
Locals said the Algi River is the only irrigation source for the local farmers.
For these dykes, Algi has turned filthy and lost navigability. Besides, mosquito menace has increased in the municipality.
A section of local influential has grabbed its banks.
Local sources said the river is the lifeline of the six unions. Besides, bio-diversity, ecology and overall agriculture have been under threat.
Concerned sources said the municipality authority took a project to build three bridges on three points of the river in 2018-19 fiscal year. After the tendering process, the assigned contractor erected several dykes on those points before starting to build the bridges.
Under the existing law, making such dyke on river is not allowed. But, the dykes were built despite the knowledge of the municipal authority.
Siddikur Rahman, a retired engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board, said, "We are in great trouble after the dykes were built. Those should be broken immediately."
Sakhawat Hossen Sokha, president of Bauphal Bazaar Traders' Welfare Association, said, "The dykes have stopped transportation of products through waterway. Besides, the river has become a safe haven for mosquitoes."
Shamsul Haque, a farmer of Madanpura Union, said, "We can't cultivate crops as the dykes have stopped the flow of water in the river."
He demanded cutting of the dykes soon to resume navigation of the river.
Ziaul Haque Jewel, mayor of Baufal Municipality, and also joint secretary of Patuakhali District Awami League, denied commenting in this connection despite repeated calls in his mobile phone.
Meanwhile, Atikul Islam, municipality engineer, said, "We will send letter to the contractor very soon asking to demolish the dykes."


