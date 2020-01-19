Meet on protecting bio-diversity held





Upazila Unit of Bangladesh Bio-diversity Control Federation (BBCF) organised the meeting to protect the environment of Chalan Beel (water body) area in Natore.

At that time, the members of the unit organised day-long several street meetings at market places, educational institutions and other important places of Chalan Beel area, including Singra Municipality to aware people regarding the matter.

Among others, Director of Bangladesh Wild Animal Protection Unit ASM Zahir Uddin, President BBCF Dr SM Iqbal, Principal of Singra Damdama College Anwarul Islam, Principal of Kalom College Shafiqul Kabir, and President of Chalan Beel Bio-diversity Protection Committee Professor Akhtaruzzaman also spoke in the meeting.















