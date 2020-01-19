Video
Sunday, 19 January, 2020, 12:57 PM
Home Countryside

National Savings Week begins in districts

Published : Sunday, 19 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondents

To mark the National Savings Week-2020, colourful rallies were brought out in Madaripur (L), and Noakhali, on Saturday. photos: observer

To mark the National Savings Week-2020, colourful rallies were brought out in Madaripur (L), and Noakhali, on Saturday. photos: observer

The National Savings Week-2020 began in districts on Saturday with a call to bring more investors under different savings schemes.
This year's theme of the Week is "Apochoy Na Kore Sanchoy Karo, Samaj O Deshke Sammridha Karo".
The aim of the Week's celebration is to ensure the financial security and reach the consumer services through motivating the people of fixed and low income groups.
GAIBANDHA: To mark the Week, District Savings Office (DSO) under the Directorate General of National Savings of the Ministry of Finance has chalked out different programmes from January 18 to January 24.
The programmes include publicity through loud speakers, pasting posters and banner hanging and motivational meetings at the government and non-government offices, industries, business establishments and academic institutions.
On Saturday morning, a grand rally organised by district administration and District Savings Office/Bureau was brought out from Independence Square, which ended at the same venue after parading the main roads of the town.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin led the rally as chief guest and Civil Surgeon Dr ABM Abu Hanif and Gaibandha Municipality Mayor Advocate Shah Masud Zahangir Kaibr Milon were present at the event as special guests.
Speaking on the occasion, DC Abdul Matin said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman established directorate of national savings in 1972 and then his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina turned the directorate into Directorate General in 2014.
To mark the National Savings Week-2020, colourful rallies were brought out in Madaripur (L), and Noakhali, on Saturday. photos: observer

To mark the National Savings Week-2020, colourful rallies were brought out in Madaripur (L), and Noakhali, on Saturday. photos: observer

DC Abdul Matin termed the savings as the symbol of self-dependence and golden future for all to push forward the nation towards desired development.
So, the DC urged all to invest more money against different profitable schemes of the department to get economically profited and increase the investment in the country.
Assistant Director of the DSO Abu Bakar Siddique said the schemes on five-year Bangladesh Sanchaypatra, three-month profitable base Sanchaypatra, Pensioner Sanchaypatra, and Paribar Sanchaypatra are running here.
MADARIPUR: On the occasion, a discussion meeting was held at the square of Shwadhinata Angan with Md Ruhul Kuddus, officer of district savings department in the chair while Executive Magistrate Umme Habiba Farzana was present as chief guest.
Later, a rally was brought out from there, and it paraded the main roads of the town.


« PreviousNext »

