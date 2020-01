132th appearance anniversary of Sri Sri Thakur Anukul Chandra







To mark the 132th appearance anniversary of Sri Sri Thakur Anukul Chandra, different programmes were organised in Narayanganj from January 16 to 19. On the third day of celebration, an ovation programme was held on Pal Para Sat Sangha Temple premises on Saturday to congratulate GPA-5 holders in JSC Examinations-2019. photo: observer