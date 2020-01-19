Video
Sunday, 19 January, 2020
Countryside

Man killed while trying to stop clash

Published : Sunday, 19 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Jan 18: An officer of Olympia Company was allegedly killed while trying to stop a clash between two staffs of the company in Motihar Police Station (PS) area of the city on Thursday afternoon.
Deceased Kaushik Pramanik Mithu was a resident of Ghoramara area under Boalia PS of the city.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Motihar PS SM Masud Parvez said the company staff Sajibul Islam and driver Rahul were locked into an altercation in Dharampur area in the afternoon over previous enmity.  
On information, Kaushik went there and tried to arbitrate the matter. At one stage, Sajibul pushed hard Kaushik, causing him fall on the ground and leaving him seriously injured.




He was rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where he died after a while, the OC said.
A case was filed in this connection, the OC added.


