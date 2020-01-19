43 people detained in three districts





KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-14 arrested three drug traders with 710 yaba tablets in a drive in the district on Friday.

The arrested persons are: Md Alamgir, 32, son of late Abu Taher of Amati Shibpur Village, Md Shahen Shah, 19, son of Md Arfan Shah of Satal Bhattacharja Para area and Hridoy, 22, son of Abdul Jalil of Rajkunti Village in Sadar Upazila.

Kishoreganj RAB-14 CPC-2 Camp Company Commander Ltd M Shovon Khan said a team of RAB-14 conducted a drive in Jashodal Bazar and Azim Bazar areas of the district at night and arrested the trio with yaba tablets.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kishoreganj Model Police Station (PS) in this connection.

BARGUNA: Police arrested a man from Patharghata Upazila of the district on Friday morning in a case filed for raping a seven-year-old girl. Arrested Md Russell, 25, is a resident of Charlathimara Village in the upazila.

As per the case, Russell took the victim to an empty house on Thursday noon and violated her.

Victim's grandmother lodged a case with Patharghata PS, said its Officer-in-Charge Md Shahabuddin.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), in a special drive from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 39 people from different place of the city.

During the drive, a large amount of drugs were also seized.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Friday morning.

Of them, 13 had arrest warrants, 11 were drug addicts and the rest were arrested on different charges.























