Awareness meet on road safety held in Natore

NATORE, Jan 18: To aware students about road safety, a meeting was held at the auditorium of district police lines on Tuesday.District police organised the meeting where the students of Natore Police Lines School and College participated.Police Super Liton Kumar Saha attended the function as chief guest. He said, "If we obey the traffic rules, there will be no road accidents. Students should know the traffic. Besides, they can aware people about other civic responsibilities including the traffic rules."Among others, Assistant Director Bangladesh Road Transport Authority in Natore Sydur Rahaman, Principal of Police Lines School and College Swapon Kumar Goswami, Natore Traffic Police Inspector Bikorna Kumar Chowdhury, andSub-Inspector Md Mahmudunnabi also spoke at the meeting.