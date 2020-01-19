BADC starts re-digging canal at Sundarganj





In this connection, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) organised an inaugural function at Bazra Kanchibari Village at noon.

Local lawmaker Barrister Shameem Haider Patwari was present as chief guest at the function while Upazila Nirbahi Officer Soleman Ali was present as special guest and Executive Engineer of BADC (Irrigation) Chittaranjan Roy was in the chair.

The chief guest said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly for overall progress of the country since 2009. The government also took initiative to re-excavate derelict canals across the country to restore their navigability so that crop production gets boost through using the canals' water.

He also urged the contractor and the BADC officials to be more serious and punctual in discharging their duties aimed at completing the work timely and properly without any criticism.

BADC Executive Engineer Chittaranjan Roy said BADC will implement the work at Tk 1 crore under its 'Greater Bogura and Dinajpur Small Irrigation Project', and the work is expected to be complete by February, 2020.

Later, the chief guest formally inaugurated the re-excavation work of 8.70 km canal.

























