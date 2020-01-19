Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 January, 2020, 12:56 PM
latest Last phase of Biswa Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat       Writ seeks to provide 'ani-rape device'        Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, three others       
Home Countryside

BADC starts re-digging canal at Sundarganj

Published : Sunday, 19 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Jan 18: Re-excavation work of a canal from Dakkhin Samash Kutipara under Sreepur Union to Bazra Kanchibari under Kanchibari Union in Sundarganj Upazila of the district began on Thursday.
In this connection, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) organised an inaugural function at Bazra Kanchibari Village at noon.
Local lawmaker Barrister Shameem Haider Patwari was present as chief guest at the function while Upazila Nirbahi Officer Soleman Ali was present as special guest and Executive Engineer of BADC (Irrigation) Chittaranjan Roy was in the chair.
The chief guest said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly for overall progress of the country since 2009. The government also took initiative to re-excavate derelict canals across the country to restore their navigability so that crop production gets boost through using the canals' water.
He also urged the contractor and the BADC officials to be more serious and punctual in discharging their duties aimed at completing the work timely and properly without any criticism.
BADC Executive Engineer Chittaranjan Roy said BADC will implement the work at Tk 1 crore under its 'Greater Bogura and Dinajpur Small Irrigation Project', and the work is expected to be complete by February, 2020.
Later, the chief guest formally inaugurated the re-excavation work of 8.70 km canal.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
4 pharmacies fined in Tangail
Garlic farming in new method popular in Sirajganj
50-maund jatka seized in Barishal
Woman crushed under train in Gopalganj
Man kills daughter for not having son
Two killed in road mishaps
900 get blankets, warm clothes
Two minors drown in Rajshahi


Latest News
Last phase of Biswa Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
CAA is India’s internal matter: Hasina
Away winter blues! Netherlands marks National Tulip Day
Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, three others
Trump lawyers present defense for 'dangerous' impeachment
60 killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen's Marib
UK's Harry and Meghan to drop titles
2nd phase Biswa Ijtema ends Sunday with Akheri Munajat
DU students end hunger strike
Bangladesh experiences less extrajudicial killings than USA: FM
Most Read News
Berlin restitutes painting to heirs of ‘degenerate’ artist for the first time
P | O | L (Poetry Out Loud)
Ten books to read in 2020
3 of a family killed in road crash
AL MP Mannan passes away
BCB announces T20 squad for Pakistan
Countdown clock to illuminate Downing Street on Brexit Day
KSA deports 109 more  BD workers
Restriction on internet access
How product diversification helps sustainability of RMG
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft