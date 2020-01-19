Labourer electrocuted at Sreepur





Deceased Anwar Hossen, 22, was a labourer of a contractor agency 'Ishan Enterprise'. Deceased's colleague Sumon Mia said they were working in the said area since morning. In the afternoon, Anwar was electrocuted as he came in contact with a live electric wire. He was rushed to Al Hera Medical Centre in Mawna Chowrasta, where he was declared dead.

Kamal Pasha, assistant managing director of Mawna Zonal Office under Mymensingh Palli Bidyut Samity-2, said Anwar died due to the irresponsibility of the contractor agency.

Meanwhile, Contractor Kanchan Mia said they have nothing to do in this connection as the deceased made mistake in his work.



































