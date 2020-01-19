Cattle lifting in Gazipur rampant





Owners of the stolen cows said they complained it to the local administration many a times, but no action has been taken yet.

Farmer Shahjahan Ali of Telihati Village in Sreepur Upazila of the district said burglars stole his six cows including two milking cows on the night of December 31 last year.

On the same night, thieves stole a milking cow of his neighbour Nazrul Islam Mridha.

In November last year, 11 cattle-heads of Hasan Morol and Sultan Morol of Satiabari Village in Gazipur Sadar Upazila were stolen. On December 29 last, three more cattle-heads were stolen from the same house.

On November 18 last, five cows of a madrasa teacher Abul Hashem of Singsree Village in Kapasia Upazila were stolen.

On December 18 last, four cows of Afzal Member and three cattle of Hormuz Ali of Pabur Village were stolen.

After one week, four cattle-heads of Mezbauddin, three each of Saiful Islam Sarker, Mukul Master, and Nazrul Akand of Pabur Village, and two of Mozammel Haque of Banar Hawla Village were stolen.

People are becoming angry as no administrative steps have been taken yet to stop cattle lifting.

Many people in the district shifted to cattle rearing as cultivation of different crops faced setback due to rapid industrialisation.

Locals said for the last several months, cattle lifting incidents are happening in different villages of Gazipur Sadar, Sreepur, Kapasia, and Kaliakoir upazilas. As the farmers do not get any administrative help, they stop searching for their stolen cattle after some days of the burglaries.

Many people informed that after stealing cattle, the burglars leave the spots unhampered.

Halima Begum of Pabur Village said she did not get expected cooperation from police after filing complaint.

Hasan Morol of the same village said the burglary is going on under a syndicate.

He also said law-enforcing agencies do not patrol the areas properly.

Kapasia Union Parishad Chairman Shakhawat Hossen said the cattle-lifting incidents are happening almost every night. Farmers of Pabur Village staged demonstration in this connection recently.

Additional Police Super of Gazipur AKM Jahirul Islam said, "We are getting reports of cattle theft. Our patrolling will be beefed up."



















