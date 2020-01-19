Expat woman found dead at Kaliganj

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR, Jan 18: Police recovered the body of a Saudi expat woman from Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Sima Begum, 40, was the daughter Abul Kashem of the upazila. She lived with her son and daughter in a rented house of late Raham Ali Sarker in Gollartek Village under No. 6 Ward in Jamalpur Union of the upazila.

After divorce, she had been living in Saudi Arabia for three years. She came to the village in a vacation of five months.

Jamalpur Union Parishad Chairman Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Faruk Master and Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kaliganj Police Station Arshad Mia confirmed the incident.

The body was sent to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.






















