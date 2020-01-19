Rajshahi farmers worried as Boro seedbeds become yellowish





Farmers are concerned with their Boro cultivation. But agriculture officials said there is no reason to be worried.

A visit found growing saplings becoming faded and yellow.

Agriculture officials said because of heavier cooling, they are getting faded to look yellow.

"Farmers are being given advice so that their seedbeds could not get affected severely," officials told The Daily Observer correspondent.

Hatem Ali of Shanpukuria Village in Durgapur Municipality said he has prepared his seedbed of high breed seeds for the Boro cultivation. "Though the saplings had started growing healthy, the thick fog, rain and foul breeze have got them to be faded," adding, "Some saplings are getting to die."

It can make a crisis of saplings, he pointed out.

But officials at the Department of Agriculture Extension said their field workers are working relentlessly.

On the basis of field reports, the farmers are being given advice on modern system to protect the growing seedbeds from harming, they said.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Masiur Rahman said, "Despite some problems due to adverse weather, there is no possibility of harming."

Farmers are advised to keep covering their seedbeds with polythene at night and washing out the fog from the saplings in the morning by irrigating fresh water.

He said, "The yellow colour will not be harmful," adding, "Field workers are always in the fields and giving advice."









Soon, the saplings will be planted, he continued.





