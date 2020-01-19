

Suchitra Sen’s death anniversary observed in Pabna

Shri Sanjeev Kumer Bhati, assistant high commissioner of India, Rajshahi, attended the programme as the chief guest. Among others, Goutam Kumer Biswas, additional police super of Pabna; Professor Shibajit Nag, President of Pabna Press Club; Shameem Chowdhury, ex- news presenter of BBC and VoA, and Ali Mortuza Biswas Sony joined as the special guests. Dr. Ramdulala Bhoumik and Akhtaruzzaman Akhter, Vice President of the Parishad, Press Club secretary Akhinoor Islam Remon, journalist Kamal Ahmmed Siddiquee and others spoke at the discussion.

Shwadhin Kumer Mazumder emceed the programme while Dr. Naresh Madhu, secretary of Suchitra Sen Smriti Sangrakkhon Parishad, rendered the welcome speech and M Saidul Haque Chunnu, President of the Parishad, chaired the meeting.

In terms of the friendly relationship between India and Bangladesh, Shri Sanjeev Kumer Bhati said, "We will support to uphold the spirit of culture and heritage of Bangladesh." He also said to organise a film festival in Pabna marking the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman this year.

Suchitra Sen, originally named as Roma Dasgupta, was born in 1931 in Pabna. She was the fifth among three brothers and five sisters. She got married early to Dibanath Sen, an affluent man from a joint family. He ascertained her artistic potential and wanted her to join the film fraternity. Unlike most other contemporary actresses, she made her debut in cinema after being married and becoming a mother.

She did have to struggle, though. She had to let go of the Bangladeshi twang in her accent to adapt the accent of Kolkata; she had to adapt the mannerisms of an urban woman and make her compatible to a world that was alien to her. But she made it in style.

The marriage between Dibanath and Suchitra became strained later on. Dibanath died in an accident in the US in 1969.

In the 1970s, her film 'Pronoy Pasha' (1978) flopped. After that, Sen disappeared from the public gaze, and did not emerge even to receive the 'Dadasaheb Phalke award', India's biggest film award.









The legend was conferred on West Bengal government`s highest award 'Banga Bibhushan' for her lifetime contribution to Bengali cinema in 2012.

Suchitra also acted in a number of popular Hindi films. She was widely acclaimed for her first Hindi film 'Devdas' in 1955.

She was nominated for the Filmfare's Best Actress award in 1963 for the film 'Mamta' and also in 1976 for the film 'Aandhi'.

