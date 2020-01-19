Video
Sunday, 19 January, 2020
Suchitra Sen’s death anniversary observed in Pabna

Published : Sunday, 19 January, 2020
Our Correspondent, Pabna

The legendary film actress Suchitra Sen's death anniversary was observed in Pabna. On the occasion, Suchitra Sen Smrity Sangrakhhan Parishad organised a memorial meeting at the Auditorium of Pabna Press Club on January 17.
Shri Sanjeev Kumer Bhati, assistant high commissioner of India, Rajshahi, attended the programme as the chief guest. Among others, Goutam Kumer Biswas, additional police super of Pabna; Professor Shibajit Nag, President of Pabna Press Club; Shameem Chowdhury, ex- news presenter of BBC and VoA, and Ali Mortuza Biswas Sony joined as the special guests. Dr. Ramdulala Bhoumik and Akhtaruzzaman Akhter, Vice President of the Parishad, Press Club secretary Akhinoor Islam Remon, journalist Kamal Ahmmed Siddiquee and others spoke at the discussion.
Shwadhin Kumer Mazumder emceed the programme while Dr. Naresh Madhu, secretary of Suchitra Sen Smriti Sangrakkhon Parishad, rendered the welcome speech and M Saidul Haque Chunnu, President of the Parishad, chaired the meeting.
In terms of the friendly relationship between India and Bangladesh, Shri Sanjeev Kumer Bhati said, "We will support to uphold the spirit of culture and heritage of Bangladesh." He also said to organise a film festival in Pabna marking the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman this year.
Professor Shibajit Nag said, "Suchitra is the first Bengali actress to be awarded at an international film festival namely Moscow Film festival in 1963, as the best actress, for her role in 'Saat Paake Badha'. She was awarded the Padma Shri in 1972 by the Indian government. Notably, she refused to receive the 'Dadasaheb Phalke Award', the highest cinematic award in India, in order to stay out of the public eye in 2005.
Suchitra Sen, originally named as Roma Dasgupta, was born in 1931 in Pabna. She was the fifth among three brothers and five sisters. She got married early to Dibanath Sen, an affluent man from a joint family. He ascertained her artistic potential and wanted her to join the film fraternity. Unlike most other contemporary actresses, she made her debut in cinema after being married and becoming a mother.
She did have to struggle, though. She had to let go of the Bangladeshi twang in her accent to adapt the accent of Kolkata; she had to adapt the mannerisms of an urban woman and make her compatible to a world that was alien to her. But she made it in style.
The marriage between Dibanath and Suchitra became strained later on. Dibanath died in an accident in the US in 1969.
In the 1970s, her film 'Pronoy Pasha' (1978) flopped. After that, Sen disappeared from the public gaze, and did not emerge even to receive the 'Dadasaheb Phalke award', India's biggest film award.




The legend was conferred on West Bengal government`s highest award 'Banga Bibhushan' for her lifetime contribution to Bengali cinema in 2012.
Suchitra also acted in a number of popular Hindi films. She was widely acclaimed for her first Hindi film 'Devdas' in 1955.
She was nominated for the Filmfare's Best Actress award in 1963 for the film 'Mamta' and also in 1976 for the film 'Aandhi'.
Suchitra Sen passed away of a heart attack in Kolkata early in the morning on January 17, 2014 at the age of 82.The demise of the legend has made a void in Indian cinema, but she will remain in the hearts of cine-lovers forever.



