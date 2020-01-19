Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 January, 2020, 12:56 PM
latest Last phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat       Writ seeks to provide 'ani-rape device'        Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, three others       
Home Art & Culture

Grammys chief removed 10 days before ceremony over misconduct allegation

Published : Sunday, 19 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Grammys chief removed 10 days before ceremony over misconduct allegation

Grammys chief removed 10 days before ceremony over misconduct allegation

The chief executive of the Recording Academy, which organises the Grammy Awards, has been removed from her position just 10 days before this year's ceremony in Los Angeles.
Deborah Dugan was placed on administrative leave following an allegation of misconduct, the Academy said in a statement.
Dugan had replaced former chief executive Neil Portnow, who caused controversy in 2018 when he suggested female artists should "step up" if they wanted to be recognised at the Grammys.
She was the Academy's first female president and, in an interview published this week, called her role "the best job on the planet".
In a statement, the Recording Academy said: "In light of concerns raised to the Recording Academy board of trustees, including a formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member of the Recording Academy team, the board has placed Recording Academy president and CEO Deborah Dugan on administrative leave, effective immediately.
"The board has also retained two independent third-party investigators to conduct independent investigations of the allegations."
Board chairman Harvey Mason Jr will step into Dugan's role until the investigation reaches a conclusion.
He sent an email to members of the Academy on Thursday, assuring them that "the Grammy Awards and all related activities will go forward as planned".
Dugan is a former lawyer and record executive who previously ran Bono's charity Red, which works to combat Aids and other diseases in Africa.
According to Variety magazine, the 61-year-old had met with resistance in her attempts to modernise the Recording Academy, with one unnamed source calling her removal a "coup".
The 62nd Grammy Awards are due to take place at Los Angeles' Staples Center on Sunday 26 January, hosted by Alicia Keys.
Performers on the night will include Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Bonnie Raitt, the Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato and Rosalía.    -BBC


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Suchitra Senâ€™s death anniversary observed in Pabna
Grammys chief removed 10 days before ceremony over misconduct allegation
Remembering Selim Al-Deen
Shibli Mohammad and Shamim Ara Nipa perform at Shilpakala
Berlin restitutes painting to heirs of â€˜degenerateâ€™ artist for the first time
Eminem criticised for rap about Manchester bombing
16 literary and cultural figures to be honoured in Kolkata
Kamar Ahmad Simonâ€™s â€˜Neel Mukutâ€™ gets uncut censor certificate


Latest News
Last phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
CAA is Indiaâ€™s internal matter: Hasina
Away winter blues! Netherlands marks National Tulip Day
Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, three others
Trump lawyers present defense for 'dangerous' impeachment
60 killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen's Marib
UK's Harry and Meghan to drop titles
2nd phase Biswa Ijtema ends Sunday with Akheri Munajat
DU students end hunger strike
Bangladesh experiences less extrajudicial killings than USA: FM
Most Read News
Berlin restitutes painting to heirs of â€˜degenerateâ€™ artist for the first time
P | O | L (Poetry Out Loud)
Ten books to read in 2020
3 of a family killed in road crash
AL MP Mannan passes away
BCB announces T20 squad for Pakistan
Countdown clock to illuminate Downing Street on Brexit Day
KSA deports 109 more  BD workers
Restriction on internet access
How product diversification helps sustainability of RMG
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft