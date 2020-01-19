Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 January, 2020, 12:55 PM
latest Last phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat       Writ seeks to provide 'ani-rape device'        Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, three others       
Home Sports

Osaka vows to block out negatives after toughest year

Published : Sunday, 19 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Osaka vows to block out negatives after toughest year

Osaka vows to block out negatives after toughest year

MELBOURNE, JAN 18: Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka said Saturday that 2019 was the "toughest year of my life" after the Japanese ploughed through several coaches and suffered a major dip in form.
The 22-year-old began last year in spectacular fashion, winning in Melbourne for back-to-back Grand Slam titles and soaring to the top of the world rankings.
But she then exited Roland Garros in the third round and Wimbledon in the first round, and her defence of her US Open crown similarly fell flat.
The Japanese roared back with titles in her native city of Osaka and then in Beijing in the autumn, and in December hired the Belgian Wim Fissette as her coach -- her fourth in less than a year.
The world number three, who faces Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic in her opener in Melbourne, said she was "in a better head space" compared to 12 months ago, and playing better tennis.
"But honestly, last year was the toughest year of my life, so I would hope it gets better," Osaka added.
Pushed as to what she meant, she said: "I guess just before everything (success), if I lost, it wouldn't be an (news) article.
"Now if I lose, like, there's news. It was tough adjusting to that."




Osaka described herself as "a bit more seasoned" compared to a year ago and hopes feeling more relaxed can bring success, starting with the defence of her Australian Open crown.
"Last year I feel like I was young," the Japanese said was a smile.
"I was just this young kid that was going out. My goal was to win and I wasn't going to let anything stop me.
"I feel like now I appreciate more every single win because I know what it took to get it.     -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Osaka vows to block out negatives after toughest year
Nadal's tips after defying injury to reach third decade on top
Federer has low expectations at Australian Open
Liverpool's long title wait a warning for Man Utd
Guardiola won't watch Liverpool face Man Utd
Shanto, Mahedi eying to cement the place in nat'l team
Don't panic: Kohli says India ready for Australia showdown
Six matches of Bangabandhu National Women's Handball decided in opener


Latest News
Last phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
CAA is India’s internal matter: Hasina
Away winter blues! Netherlands marks National Tulip Day
Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, three others
Trump lawyers present defense for 'dangerous' impeachment
60 killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen's Marib
UK's Harry and Meghan to drop titles
2nd phase Biswa Ijtema ends Sunday with Akheri Munajat
DU students end hunger strike
Bangladesh experiences less extrajudicial killings than USA: FM
Most Read News
Berlin restitutes painting to heirs of ‘degenerate’ artist for the first time
P | O | L (Poetry Out Loud)
Ten books to read in 2020
3 of a family killed in road crash
AL MP Mannan passes away
BCB announces T20 squad for Pakistan
Countdown clock to illuminate Downing Street on Brexit Day
KSA deports 109 more  BD workers
Restriction on internet access
How product diversification helps sustainability of RMG
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft