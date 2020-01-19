

Shanto, Mahedi eying to cement the place in nat'l team

Both of them showed some good performance in the just concluded Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) to force their case stronger.

Shanto though was not consistent in the first part of the BBPL, he showed his T20 prowess in the latter part, scoring a century and a half-century, playing for eventual runners-up Khulna Tigers. He was the only Bangladeshi batsman to hit a century in this special edition of the BPL.

Mahedi, who played just one T20 International back in 2018, on the other hand showed his credential as an all-rounder. Playing for Dhaka Platoon, he regularly batted at the middle order position and played some eye-catching stroke-filled knocks along with taking some wickets.

Both of them though made their T20 debut already, they still couldn't cement their place and was in and off in the team. With some senior players missing the series, for both of them the Pakistan series is the golden chance to make their place in the team permanent.

While Mahedi's inclusion was almost ensured, Shanto only made the way in the team due to the hamstring injury of Imrul Kayes and the selectors said they would use him as middle order batsman in the series against Pakistan. "It is good to be back in the national team. I am happy that eventually I made my way in the team but it's important to perform," Shanto said here today.

Shanto said he is working on mental aspect so that he could overcome all the adversities when he is in the crease.

"The runs in the last part of BPL gave me the confidence. Hopefully I can carry the form if I get chance to play in Pakistan," said the left-hand opener who had already played T20 Internationals for Bangladesh, last of which was in 2019 against Afghanistan.

Mahedi said he has no problem if he doesn't get chance to bat up in the order.

"I always try to play my natural game. The selectors consider me qualified for the national and that's why they called me up," Mahedi said.

He added that he would try to execute the plan as directed by the team management.

"I want to do what the team management wants me to do. I will play the way they want me to play. Above all I want to give my best." -BSS















