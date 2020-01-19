Video
Sunday, 19 January, 2020
Don't panic: Kohli says India ready for Australia showdown

Published : Sunday, 19 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BANGALORE, JAN 18: After overcoming "panic" among fans, Indian captain Virat Kohli has tried to assure supporters it will be service as normal when his side take on Australia in a tense deciding match in their one-day series on Sunday.
Many Indian fans had a near seizure after Australia hammered their side by 10 wickets in the first 50 over game on Tuesday. But Kohli's team dominated Friday's second match and won by 36 runs, with opener Shikhar Dhawan hitting 96 and KL Rahul smashing 80 off 52 balls.
That helped to settle nerves and Kohli looked calm after the win in which he also made 78 in India's 340-6.
"We live in the days of social media and a panic button being pressed too early," Kohli said after the game in Rajkot.
"We know exactly what we're doing in the change room. On the outside there's a lot of panic that we don't really focus on."
There are worries though as Dhawan did not return to field after being hit on the rib cage by a Pat Cummins bouncer during his 90-ball knock.
Vice captain Rohit Sharma also walked off after injuring his arm diving to prevent a boundary.
"It's that left shoulder that has popped out a few times. There's no tear so hopefully he should be back for the next game," Kohli said.
India experimented with the batting order in Mumbai but stuck with two traditional openers with Kohli at three as they saved the series.
Steve Smith stood out for Australia with his defiant 98 and stood guard with his team's new-look middle-order before chopping a Kuldeep Yadav delivery on to the stumps.
He put on a threatening 96-run third-wicket stand with Marnus Labuschagne, making his ODI debut in this series.
Smith and Labuschagne steadied Australia after David Warner (15) and Aaron Finch (33), unbeaten centurions in the opening match, fell early.    -AFP


