Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 January, 2020, 12:55 PM
latest Last phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat       Writ seeks to provide 'ani-rape device'        Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, three others       
Home Sports

Six matches of Bangabandhu National Women's Handball decided in opener

Published : Sunday, 19 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

Six matches of Bangabandhu National Women's Handball decided in opener

Six matches of Bangabandhu National Women's Handball decided in opener

Six matches of the Bangabandhu 30th National Women's Handball Championship were decided in the opening day on Saturday at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the city.
On the day's opening matches, Noagaon district Sports Association beat Bangladesh Police Handball team by 18-15 goals after the match was locked by 8-8 goals at the breather, Panchagarh district Sports Association defeated Dinajpur district Sports Association by 29-20 goals after dominating the first half by 17-09 goals, Bangladesh Ansar and VDP outplayed Gopalganj district Sports Association by 25-03 goals after leading the first half by 17-0 goals, Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation outclassed Dhaka District Sports Association by 34-2 goals after leading the first half by 12-1 goals, Jamalpur district Sports Association over powered Narail district Sports Association by 44-5 goals after dominating the first half by 18-0 goals and
Madaripur District Sports Association outclassed Gopalganj District Sports Association by 15-10 goals after leading the first half by 8-7 goals.
Earlier, EXIM Bank Limited managing director Haider Ali Mia Prodhan formally inaugurated the meet as the chief guest.
Bangladesh Handball Federation president Nurul Fazal Bulbul presided over the opening ceremony. A total of fourteen district and services teams will take part in the meet, organised by Bangladesh Handball Federation.




The participating teams are Bangladesh Ansar, Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation, Bangladesh Police, Panchagarh, Noagaon, Dhaka Faridpur, Gopalganj, Narail, Dinajpur, Madaripur, Rangamati and Bandorban districts.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Osaka vows to block out negatives after toughest year
Nadal's tips after defying injury to reach third decade on top
Federer has low expectations at Australian Open
Liverpool's long title wait a warning for Man Utd
Guardiola won't watch Liverpool face Man Utd
Shanto, Mahedi eying to cement the place in nat'l team
Don't panic: Kohli says India ready for Australia showdown
Six matches of Bangabandhu National Women's Handball decided in opener


Latest News
Last phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
CAA is India’s internal matter: Hasina
Away winter blues! Netherlands marks National Tulip Day
Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, three others
Trump lawyers present defense for 'dangerous' impeachment
60 killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen's Marib
UK's Harry and Meghan to drop titles
2nd phase Biswa Ijtema ends Sunday with Akheri Munajat
DU students end hunger strike
Bangladesh experiences less extrajudicial killings than USA: FM
Most Read News
Berlin restitutes painting to heirs of ‘degenerate’ artist for the first time
P | O | L (Poetry Out Loud)
Ten books to read in 2020
3 of a family killed in road crash
AL MP Mannan passes away
BCB announces T20 squad for Pakistan
Countdown clock to illuminate Downing Street on Brexit Day
KSA deports 109 more  BD workers
Restriction on internet access
How product diversification helps sustainability of RMG
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft