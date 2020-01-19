

Six matches of Bangabandhu National Women's Handball decided in opener

On the day's opening matches, Noagaon district Sports Association beat Bangladesh Police Handball team by 18-15 goals after the match was locked by 8-8 goals at the breather, Panchagarh district Sports Association defeated Dinajpur district Sports Association by 29-20 goals after dominating the first half by 17-09 goals, Bangladesh Ansar and VDP outplayed Gopalganj district Sports Association by 25-03 goals after leading the first half by 17-0 goals, Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation outclassed Dhaka District Sports Association by 34-2 goals after leading the first half by 12-1 goals, Jamalpur district Sports Association over powered Narail district Sports Association by 44-5 goals after dominating the first half by 18-0 goals and

Madaripur District Sports Association outclassed Gopalganj District Sports Association by 15-10 goals after leading the first half by 8-7 goals.

Earlier, EXIM Bank Limited managing director Haider Ali Mia Prodhan formally inaugurated the meet as the chief guest.

Bangladesh Handball Federation president Nurul Fazal Bulbul presided over the opening ceremony. A total of fourteen district and services teams will take part in the meet, organised by Bangladesh Handball Federation.









The participating teams are Bangladesh Ansar, Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation, Bangladesh Police, Panchagarh, Noagaon, Dhaka Faridpur, Gopalganj, Narail, Dinajpur, Madaripur, Rangamati and Bandorban districts. -BSS





